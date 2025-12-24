TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 211,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 148,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.