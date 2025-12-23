Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.8850. Approximately 43,181,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 51,487,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.