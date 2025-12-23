Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $316.30 and last traded at $315.68. Approximately 13,825,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,837,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,872.04. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $9,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,239,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

