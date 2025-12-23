Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 23rd (ALA, BTE, CIA, CPX, ENB, NPI, PPL, SCR, SGO, TRZ)

Dec 23rd, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 23rd:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$49.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$75.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$71.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$72.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$61.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$32.00.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) was given a C$0.70 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$3.30. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$305.00 to C$330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$301.00 to C$304.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$308.00 to C$318.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$330.00 to C$335.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$346.00 to C$375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$310.00 to C$340.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

