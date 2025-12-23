Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.5150, with a volume of 683173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 107,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,071,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after acquiring an additional 199,161 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

