FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $46.1050, with a volume of 175885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 50.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,014 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 561,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 305,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,574 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.