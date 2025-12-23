Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.47. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,578 shares trading hands.

Sino Land Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

