Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,158 and last traded at GBX 1,152, with a volume of 2501333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,142 to GBX 1,122 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,189.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,070.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,000.79. The company has a market capitalization of £29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

