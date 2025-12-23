Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 1,672,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 899% from the average daily volume of 167,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec. The company was formerly known as Focus Metals Inc and changed its name to Focus Graphite Inc in May 2012.

