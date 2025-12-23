Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,044 and last traded at GBX 1,040, with a volume of 76115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,036.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £474.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 974.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 895.14.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Emerging Markets

In other Fidelity Emerging Markets news, insider Mark Little acquired 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 per share, with a total value of £10,006.58. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital. These markets may be more volatile, and company valuations can move to extreme levels in both directions. We strive to ensure our investors can profit from emerging markets’ growth without experiencing every bump in the road.

Three Key Reasons to invest:

Compelling structural growth

The world ‘s emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can’t be found elsewhere.

Research expertise on the ground

We are embedded in these markets around the globe.

