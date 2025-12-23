M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182 and last traded at GBX 190, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

