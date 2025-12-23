WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$335.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$306.00 to C$346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$330.42.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP traded up C$2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$251.61. The stock had a trading volume of 88,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$256.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$271.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$217.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.53 billion for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

