Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:AAPU)

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AAPU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.59. 563,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.72.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.