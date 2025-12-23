Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:AAPU)

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AAPU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.59. 563,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.72.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.