Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $111,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 602,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 545,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 172,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

