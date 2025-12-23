Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 51.5% – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares were up 51.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 5,120,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,872% from the average daily volume of 259,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Positive Sentiment: Westhaven signed a definitive earn?in with Dundee Corporation that can bring up to C$85 million to advance its Spences Bridge gold projects — the deal funds exploration and staged investment that could materially de?risk the assets and accelerate drill programs and resource growth. Westhaven Secures Up to C$85 Million Dundee Earn-In to Advance Spences Bridge Gold Projects

Westhaven signed a definitive earn?in with Dundee Corporation that can bring up to C$85 million to advance its Spences Bridge gold projects — the deal funds exploration and staged investment that could materially de?risk the assets and accelerate drill programs and resource growth. Neutral Sentiment: Westhaven was featured in a “Stocks in play” roundup, bringing increased visibility and short?term trading interest which can amplify volume and volatility but does not change fundamentals. Stocks in play: Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven was featured in a “Stocks in play” roundup, bringing increased visibility and short?term trading interest which can amplify volume and volatility but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Financial metrics remain a concern: a very low reported current ratio (~0.07) signals limited near?term liquidity and the company is unprofitable (negative P/E), which raises dilution risk if additional capital is required beyond the earn?in structure. Investors should monitor financing terms, milestone dilution and operating cash burn.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

