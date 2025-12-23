Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 676,716 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,716 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in H&R Block by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,737,553.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,362,881.02. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.31. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 169.98% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.