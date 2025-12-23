Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

NYSE:UNH opened at $325.56 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.53. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

