Galxe (GAL) Trading 41.4% Lower This Week

Galxe (GAL) traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $1.01 thousand worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 75,160,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,668,857 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

