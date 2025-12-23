Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stock Position Increased by Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAT opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

