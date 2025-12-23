Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Acquired by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $66,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

