Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2739 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $136.88.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
