Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2739 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

