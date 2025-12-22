Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.289 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 30.9% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance
PSCM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $86.26.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- GOLD ALERT
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.