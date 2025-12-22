Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.289 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 30.9% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PSCM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals. The Index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index reflecting the United States small-cap market.

