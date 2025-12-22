Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) versus Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Critical Review

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.26, indicating that its stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $123.20 million 0.08 $1.17 million ($0.04) -13.07 Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Maison Solutions and Real Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maison Solutions and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maison Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 712.77%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Real Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Real Brands

(Get Free Report)

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.