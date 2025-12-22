Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GitLab (GTLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB):

12/16/2025 – GitLab is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – GitLab was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

12/15/2025 – GitLab had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

12/3/2025 – GitLab was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

12/3/2025 – GitLab was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

12/3/2025 – GitLab was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/3/2025 – GitLab was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – GitLab had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – GitLab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – GitLab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – GitLab had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,688,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 555,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,945,734 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

