Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after buying an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,177,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $131.29 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,672.56. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $28,598,588. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.