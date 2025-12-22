MFS Active Growth ETF $MFSG Shares Acquired by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox boosted its stake in shares of MFS Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the quarter. MFS Active Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McCarthy & Cox owned about 37.54% of MFS Active Growth ETF worth $56,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Active Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Active Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Active Growth ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Get MFS Active Growth ETF alerts:

MFS Active Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:MFSG opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.27. MFS Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

MFS Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The MFS Active Growth ETF (MFSG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US and non-US growth stocks of any market capitalization. The fund utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach to select investments MFSG was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.