McCarthy & Cox Buys 76,327 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,327 shares during the period. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF makes up about 4.6% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

