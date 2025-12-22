Contrasting IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) & Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM)

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Silver Standard Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $17.76 million 1.00 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -5.15 Silver Standard Resources $995.62 million 4.68 -$261.28 million $1.04 22.07

Analyst Ratings

IBC Advanced Alloys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silver Standard Resources. IBC Advanced Alloys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Standard Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IBC Advanced Alloys and Silver Standard Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Silver Standard Resources 1 5 2 2 2.50

Silver Standard Resources has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.85%. Given Silver Standard Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silver Standard Resources is more favorable than IBC Advanced Alloys.

Volatility & Risk

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Standard Resources has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Silver Standard Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -17.02% -95.16% -10.44% Silver Standard Resources 15.36% 6.46% 4.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Silver Standard Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Silver Standard Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silver Standard Resources beats IBC Advanced Alloys on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications. The company also provides beryllium-aluminum castings, beryllium-aluminum alloys, beryllium-copper alloys, high-strength beryllium-copper casting alloys, high-conductivity beryllium-copper casting alloys, and beryllium-nickel casting alloys. In addition, it manufactures Thermal-Mold Super, a beryllium-free mold alloy of copper-nickel-silicon-chrome, as well as provides tolling services and consulting. It serves automotive, defense, resistance welding, electronics, industrial equipment, injection molding, foundry, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

