Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 5,605.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,605.71.

DPLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diploma to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 to GBX 6,000 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 5,400 to GBX 6,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 5,355 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,422.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,267.97. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,532 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diploma will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diploma news, insider Geraldine Huse bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,997 per share, with a total value of £29,977.50. Also, insider Wilson Ng purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,369 per share, for a total transaction of £22,012.90. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

