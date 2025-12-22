Harbor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 121,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 117,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCAF opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

