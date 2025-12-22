Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,286,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,846,000 after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 252,864 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165,688 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $296,228.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,555,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,292,616.53. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,711 shares of company stock worth $3,286,669. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 5.42.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

