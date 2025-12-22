107,763 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB Purchased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 2.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matauro LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $36.50 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

