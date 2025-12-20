Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.771 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 1.8% increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $627.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,263. The company has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.82.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
