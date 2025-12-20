Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4993 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

