Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4993 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.