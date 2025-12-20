Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9309 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 6.7% increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,765. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

