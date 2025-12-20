iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 123,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $683.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $678.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The company has a market cap of $717.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

