IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.88. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.
IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.
