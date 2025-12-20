QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,883 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 200,023 shares of company stock worth $33,558,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

