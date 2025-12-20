Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $264.55 and last traded at $264.0150, with a volume of 5670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $522.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,453,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,757,000 after buying an additional 112,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 1st quarter worth about $13,027,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Featured Stories

