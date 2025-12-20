Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX) is a closed-end management investment company focused on achieving total return through exposure to global commodities and natural resource sectors. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust offers investors a vehicle for diversified access to commodity markets, including energy, agriculture, metals and minerals, as well as related equities. By packaging multiple exposure strategies within a single portfolio, BCX seeks to deliver returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and fixed-income benchmarks.

The trust pursues its objectives through a combination of direct and indirect instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.