Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 294,228 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $302,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 106.7% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

