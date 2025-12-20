Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on December 26th

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 499.5% increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

