Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on December 26th

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 499.5% increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of IDMO stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF
