American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 333.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $114.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

