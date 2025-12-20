Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,297 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,882,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,015,000 after acquiring an additional 208,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,142,000 after buying an additional 122,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,232,000 after buying an additional 279,126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

