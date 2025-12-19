Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,060,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,555 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Personalis Stock Up 7.8%

The stock has a market cap of $759.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,889.14. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Personalis by 472.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,704,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 455.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

