Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.7850. 2,900,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,164,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Energy Vault Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,621,726. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,550.02. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Vault by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

