Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.30. Edenred shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 2,132 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDNMY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

