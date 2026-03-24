Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.54. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 468 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAIY shares. Citigroup downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

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Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

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