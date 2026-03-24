Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.50. Edenred shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 6,554 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDNMY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edenred to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Edenred alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EDNMY

Edenred Trading Down 1.5%

Edenred Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

(Get Free Report)

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.