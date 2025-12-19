Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

